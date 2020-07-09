  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Complete lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13

    By
    |

    Lucknow, July 09: The Uttar Pradesh Government on imposed lockdown in the State from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on 13th July, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the state.

    Uttar Pradesh announces lockdown from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13

    "The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases," Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in an order communicated to district officials all over the state.

    China allows WHO to trace coronavirus’ origin, rebukes US exit move from UN body

    This decision has been taken after reviewing the present situation of the COVID -19 pandemic and for putting an effective check on it, the chief secretary said, adding all offices and markets will remain closed during this period although medical and health services and other essential services will continue as before.

    The state had reported 17 more deaths and over 1,200 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state''s infection tally to 32,362.

    So far, 862 deaths have been reported in the state, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

    Vikas Dubey aide who hid with gangster tests COVID-19 positive

    The number of active cases has gone up to 10,373, while 21,127 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, he said.

    A total of 1,206 fresh cases have been reported since Wednesday.

    On Wednesday, 32,826 samples were tested in the state, he said, adding that over 10.36 lakh samples have been tested so far.

    Prasad said testing capacity was constantly being increased and in a couple of days seven new labs of RT-PCR test will be added by the health department in Aligarh, Varanasi, Gonda, Moradabad, Bareilly, Mirzapur and Balrampur hospital in Lucknow.

    Recently, a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases was seen in areas where people were either working or living very close to each other.

    "Many cases have been reported from workplaces like call centres, media houses, police barracks and other such places where people work or live in close proximity. There is a need to strictly follow the norms of social distancing as well as use of face cover or masks," Prasad said.

    Stressing that there were adequate arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with 1.50 lakh bed capacity being created, he made an appeal to seek timely medical attention in the form of testing and treatment of the infection, which is being provided by the state government free of cost.

    Reiterating that the network of COVID-19 help desks set up in the state was proving to be useful in detection of cases, he said 35,809 help desks have so far identified 14,763 people with symptoms and the process of their sample testing was on.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue