Complete list of special trains that will run from today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 11: Nearly two months after it suspended operations of passenger trains over the coronavirus crisis, the Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from Tuesday.

The national transporter issued specific guidelines to passengers travelling on these trains which included asking them to carry their own food, linen, besides making it mandatory to wear face masks.

The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.