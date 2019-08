Complete list 132 Gallantry Awards approved on Independence Day eve

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday approved 132 awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of the Paramilitary Forces. In a statement today, the Ministry of Defence announced the military awards on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.

The Army got eight Shaurya Chakra awards and 98 Sena medals. The Navy got one Shaurya Chakra awards.

From the Army, Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Rashtriya Rifles will be posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry award. Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, who played a key role as flight controller during the aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27, has been awarded Yudh Seva medal. The IAF received a total of 13 awards including five Yudh Seva Medals and seven Vayu Sena Medal.

Winners of Kirti Chakra:

Sapper Prakash Jadhav, The corps of Engineers/First Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, Army (Posthumous)

Harshpal Singh, Dy Commandant, CRPF, MHA

Winner of Vir Chakra

Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan, IAF

SHAURYA CHAKRA (14):

LT COL AJAY SINGH KUSHWAH, SM, JAK RIF

MAJ VIBHUTI SHANKAR DHOUNDIYAL, EME, (POSTHUMOUS)

CAPT MAHESHKUMAR BHURE, ENGRS, 34 RR

L/NK SANDEEP SINGH, PARA (SF) (POSTHUMOUS)

SEP BRAJESH KUMAR, PUNJAB (POSTHUMOUS)

SEP HARI SINGH, GRENADIERS (POSTHUMOUS)

RFN AJVEER SINGH CHAUHAN, GARH RIF

RFN SHIVE KUMAR, JAK LI (POSTHUMOUS)

RIFLEMAN SHIVE KUMAR, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY/31ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

AMIT SINGH RANA, LME (231243-B) NAVY

SHRI SABLE DNYANESHWAR SHRIRAM, CONSTABLE, 53 Bn CRPF MHA

SHRI ZAKER HUSSAIN, CONSTABLE, CRPF MHA

SHRI ASHIQ HUSSAIN MALIK, SPECIAL POLICE OFFICIAL (POSTHUMOUS) MHA

SHRI SUBASH CHANDER, HEAD CONSTABLE, J&K MHA

SHRI IMRAN HUSSAIN TAK, SUB INSPECTOR (POSTHUMOUS) MHA

SENA MEDALs (GALLANTRY):

1. IC-65402L COLONEL ASHUTOSH SHARMA, SENA MEDAL

BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS/21ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

2. IC-75775M MAJOR K NAVEEN REDDY, SENA MEDAL

THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

3. IC-75898Y MAJOR SAGAR PRAKASH PARDESHI, SENA MEDAL

THE ARMOURED CORPS/22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

4. IC-76440F MAJOR TASOU PRAO, SENA MEDAL

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES/3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

5. IC-78870K MAJOR MD SAHWAJ ALAM, SENA MEDAL

THE ASSAM REGIMENT/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

6. SS-44861W MAJOR KAUSTUBH PRAKASHKUMAR RANE, SENA MEDAL

THE GARHWAL RIFLES/36TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

7. SS-45438H MAJOR MANISH KUMAR SINGH, SENA MEDAL

THE ENGINEER REGIMENT/53RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

8. 3206908Y SEPOY SUNIL KUMAR, SENA MEDAL

20TH BATTALION THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY

SENA MEDAL(GALLANTRY):

9.IC-63135W LIEUTENANT COLONEL RAJESH CHOUDHARY

3RD BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

10.IC-63390H LIEUTENANT COLONEL BHAGWAN SINGH BISHT

THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT/31ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

11.IC-63780L LIEUTENANT COLONEL PUNYABACHI MOHANTY

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

12.IC-64702A LIEUTENANT COLONEL MOHAMMAD RAZA ISRAIL

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

13.IC-66127H LIEUTENANT COLONEL AMRENDRA PRASAD DWIVEDI

THE ASSAM REGIMENT/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

14.IC-66194N LIEUTENANT THAIBA SIMON

FIRST BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

15.IC-67429F MAJOR SANDEEP WASHISHT

THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT/31ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

16.IC-69616Y MAJOR JASWINDER SINGH

THE PUNJAB REGIMENT/53RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

17.IC-71076K MAJOR VIKAS KATOCH

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES/52ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

18.IC-71121L MAJOR REVINDER BHAKHER

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

19.IC-71381W MAJOR UDAYAN THAKUR

THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS/50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

20.IC-72222L MAJOR VIJESH KUMAR

THE MAHAR REGIMENT/FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

21.IC-72379L MAJOR SACHIN KUMAR AGARWAL

THE MAHAR REGIMENT/30TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

22.IC-72667X MAJOR CHITRESH BISHT

THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS/55TH ENGINEER REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

23.IC-73715Y MAJOR KH SHEM

THE JAT REGIMENT/5TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

24.IC-75222W MAJOR ASHISH KUMAR

4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

25.IC-75470M MAJOR HAPPY CHARAK

9TH BATTALION THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES ARMY

26.IC-77566N MAJOR YOGESH PANDEY

THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS/9TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

27.SS-44375Y MAJOR LAXMAN SINGH

THE MECHANIZED INFANTRY/9TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

28.SS-45385P MAJOR PATHARKAR ANAND SHARAD

BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS/50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

29.SS-45698N MAJOR JAVALKAR VAIBHAV PRAMOD

THE ARMOURED CORPS/55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

30.SS-45948K MAJOR SOHAM BHATTACHARJEE

THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS/FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

31.SS-46325M MAJOR SHAKTI SINGH

23RD BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY

32.SS-46982W MAJOR INDER PREET SINGH

THE ARMOURED CORPS/22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

33.IC-78335 CAPTAIN SHIV KUMAR SHARMA

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

34.IC-78363W CAPTAIN KUNAL KUMAR

21ST BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

35.IC-78430W CAPTAIN PRATEEK RANJANGAONKAR

THE ASSAM REGIMENT/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

36.IC-79380H CAPTAIN SAURABH PATNI

THE CORPS OF SIGNALS/55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

37. SS-47877M CAPTAIN ASHISH GEDION PAUDEL

3RD BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

38. JC-581558P SUBEDAR TRILOK SINGH

3RD BATTALION THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY

39. JC-163472A NAIB SUBEDAR TARA CHAND

16TH BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES ARMY

40. JC-414326P NAIB SUBEDAR RAVINDER SINGH

FIRST BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

41. JC-414347P NAIB SUBEDAR JAI DEV

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

42. 15135254X BATTERY HAVILDAR MAJOR HANS RAJ

THE COPRS OF ARTILLERY/66TH MEDIUM REGIMENT ARMY

43. 13627211K HAVILDAR SANDEEP MALIK

12TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

44. 13766936P HAVILDAR BALINDER SINGH

4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

45. 14930228X HAVILDAR BALJEET

THE MECHANISED INFANTRY/50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

46. 16011842N HAVILDAR BHUPENDRA SINGH

23RD BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY

47. 2491094N HAVILDAR AJAY KUMAR RANA

THE PUNJAB REGIMENT/53RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

48. 2696528W HAVILDAR SHEO RAM

THE GRENADIERS/55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES

(POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

49. 3193710Y HAVILDAR RAKESH KUMAR

THE JAT REGIMENT/34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

50. 9108495 HAVILDAR JAVID AHMAD CHOPAN

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

51. 13624481N LANCE HAVILDAR VIJAY KUMAR

23RD BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

52. 16018379A LANCE HAVILDAR SANDEEP KUMAR

23RD BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY

53. 13625785X NAIK ASHWANI KUMAR

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

54. 13763245X NAIK JANKAR SINGH

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES/3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

55. 14936964M NAIK SUNNY THAKUR

THE MECHANIZED INFANTRY/42ND BATTALION MECHANISHED ARMY

56. 3199522N NAIK RAMESH KUMAR

20TH BATTALION THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY

57. 3202050W NAIK NARENDRA KUMAR

THE JAT REGIMENT/5TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

58. 4199767A NAIK SANTOSH SINGH

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

59. 16022429X LANCE NAIK SOMBIR

23RD BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY

60. 2498145Y LANCE NAIK JAGTAR SINGH

THE PUNJAB REGIMENT/22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

61. 4091346N LANCE NAIK SURENDRA SINGH

4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

62. 4577919 LANCE NAIK ANUJ KUMAR

THE MAHAR REGIMENT/FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

63. 14941288M SEPOY KULWINDER SINGH

THE MECHANIZED INFANTRY/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

64. 14943136K SEPOY JAGMOHAN SINGH

THE MECHANIZED INFANTRY/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

65. 14943610M SEPOY SAMARESH DEY

THE MECHANIZED INFANTRY/50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

66. 14945629K SEPOY SUHAIL SINGH SAINI

THE MECHANIZED INFANTRY/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

67. 2621863 Y SEPOY S VIGI BHASKAR

12TH BATTALION THE MADRAS REGIMENT ARMY

68. 2706086Y GRENADIER TAWSEEF YOUSUF

THE GRENADIERS/55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

69. 2708496N GRENADIER AJAY KUMAR

THE GRENADIERS/55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES

(POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

70. 2817903 SEPOY PENTA NITHIN PAUL

24TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY

71.3206464A SEPOY SUNIL

THE JAT REGIMENT/34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

72.3207037W SEPOY RINKU

THE JAT REGIMENT/34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

73.4201892L SEPOY SUSHIL SINGH KALAKOTI

THE KUMAON REGIMENT/50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

74.4204572F SEPOY RAJVEER SINGH YADAV

THE KUMAON REGIMENT/50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

75.4381857H SEPOY PANKAJ BORO

THE ASSAM REGIMENT/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

76.4381860H SEPOY RAHUL DAS

THE ASSAM REGIMENT/42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

77. 4487854A SEPOY GULSHAN SINGH

THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY/19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

78. 4491112X SEPOY HAPPY SINGH

THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY/19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

79. 4582015N SEPOY YOGENDRA KUMAR

THE MAHAR REGIMENT/FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

80. 13775303H RIFLEMAN RAMESH SINGH DHAMI

3RD BATTALION THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY

81. 13776050L RIFLEMAN RUPEN PRADHAN

3RD BATTALION THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY

82. 13776291L RIFLEMAN SURINDER KUMAR

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES/3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

83. 16021892M RIFLEMAN PRADEEP KUMAR

THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES/9TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

84. 4094438L RIFLEMAN MANDEEP SINGH RAWAT

THE GARHWAL RIFLES/36TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

85. 4101212L RIFLEMAN PREETAM SINGH

6TH BATTALION THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY

86.9112892L RIFLEMAN RAYEES AH LONE

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY/50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

87. G/3101952K RIFLEMAN NINGTHOUJAM SUBHACHANDRA SINGH

31ST BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

88. 2707701X GRENADIER KARAM CHAND

5TH BATTALION THE GRENADIERS ARMY

89. 13631345A PARATROOPER VIKRAM SINGH MEHTA

3RD BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

90. 14705438H PARATROOPER RAJENDRA SINGH

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIUMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

91. 14940756P PARATROOPER NASEEB KUMAR

10TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

92. 4091609F PARATROOPER GOPAL SINGH

10TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

93. 4377529X PARATROOPER TARUNG SITANG

9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY

94. 15505841F SOWAR KISHAN SINGH

THE ARMOURED CORPS/55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

95. 15715720X SIGNALMAN MANVENDRA SINGH

THE CORPS OF SIGNALS/3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

96. 15332020M SAPPER P MADHU

THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS/FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

97. 16119562K SAPPER P BABU

THE MAHAR REGIMENT/FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

98. 16123299F SAPPER RAHUL CHAVAN

THE ENGINEER REGIMENT/FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

NAO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)

1. CAPTAIN NAVEEN THAPA, (03644-F) NAVY

2. LT CDR RUCHIR RAKESH KHAJURIA (06279-W) NAVY

3. SHRI NIWASH, SEA I (UW) (234830-F) NAVY

4. SHAMINDER SINGH, PO PT (222345F) NAVY

5. TAKHELLAMBAM RAKHESH SINGH, POCD (215876-B) NAVY

VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)

1. GROUP CAPTAIN SAUMITRA TAMASKAR (25297) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

2. WING COMMANDER PRANAV RAJ (27193) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

3. WING COMMANDER AMIT RANJAN (28005) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

4. SQUADRON LEADER RAHUL BASOYA (29178) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

5. SQUADRON LEADER PANKAJ ARVIND BHUJADE (29682) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

6. SQUADRON LEADER B KARTHIK NARAYAN REDDY (30202) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

7. SQUADRON LEADER SHASHANK SINGH (32108) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

YUDH SEVA MEDAL

1. AIR COMMODORE SUNIL KASHINATH VIDHATE AVSM VM (18825) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

2. GROUP CAPTAIN YESHPAL SINGH NEGI VM VSM (23735) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

3. GROUP CAPTAIN HEMANT KUMAR (25615) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

4. GROUP CAPTAIN HANSEL JOSEPH SEQUEIRA (26081) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

5. SQUADRON LEADER MINTY AGGARWAL (31874) ADMINISTRATION/FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE