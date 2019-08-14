Complete list of 132 Gallantry Awards approved on Independence Day eve

New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday approved 132 awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of the Paramilitary Forces. In a statement today, the Ministry of Defence announced the military awards on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.

The Army got eight Shaurya Chakra awards and 98 Sena medals. The Navy got one Shaurya Chakra awards.

From the Army, Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Rashtriya Rifles will be posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry award. Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, who played a key role as flight controller during the aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27, has been awarded Yudh Seva medal. The IAF received a total of 13 awards including five Yudh Seva Medals and seven Vayu Sena Medal.