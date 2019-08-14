  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Complete list of 132 Gallantry Awards approved on Independence Day eve

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday approved 132 awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of the Paramilitary Forces. In a statement today, the Ministry of Defence announced the military awards on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.

    Representational Image (Image courtesy - gallantryawards.gov.in)
    Representational Image (Image courtesy - gallantryawards.gov.in)

    The Army got eight Shaurya Chakra awards and 98 Sena medals. The Navy got one Shaurya Chakra awards.

    From the Army, Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Rashtriya Rifles will be posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry award. Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, who played a key role as flight controller during the aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27, has been awarded Yudh Seva medal. The IAF received a total of 13 awards including five Yudh Seva Medals and seven Vayu Sena Medal.

    More AWARDS News

    Read more about:

    awards ram nath kovind

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue