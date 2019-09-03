Complaint filed in against Digvijaya Singh over his 'more non-Muslims were spying for ISI' remark

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Sep 3: A complaint was lodged before a court here on Tuesday against senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh over his alleged remark that more non-Muslims were spying for the ISI (Pakistani intelligence agency) than Muslims.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed his petition before the court of Surya Kant Tripathi, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, saying "I am a Hindu myself and Singh's statement has hurt my sentiments".

Ojha has filed his petition under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (malicious acts with intent to hurt religious feelings), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

[Convince your friend 'Imran Khan' to act against terrorists: Digvijaya trolls Sidhu]

The court will take up the matter for hearing on September 13. Singh, a former national general secretary of the Congress, had allegedly said at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh last week "non-Muslims are spying for the ISI more than Muslims".

Media reports suggested that he had also named the BJP and the Bajrang Dal-- a Sangh Parivar outfit-- as the organisations he suspected of being funded by the Pakistani agency. Coming under severe attack from the saffron party, Singh later claimed that his statement was being shown in the media in a distorted manner.

PTI