Complaint filed against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over his Syria comment

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Tauhid Siddiqui on Thursday filed a complaint against the founder of Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, over his Syria comment.

As per reports, the FIR was filed by AIMIM's district president Tauheed Sidiqqui on Thursday at Lucknow Bazar Police Station. In the complaint filed, the district president alleged that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is hatching a conspiracy against the Muslims.

Earlier, Ravi Shankar speaking to in an exclusive interview with India Today said that India will become Syria if Ram Mandir is not built on disputed land.

The 61-year-old spiritual leader said Islam does not allow worship at a disputed site. "We cannot make Lord Rama to be born in another place," he said.

Ravi Shankar also rubbished suggestions that a public utility like a hospital should be built at the disputed site, where a Mughal-era mosque was demolished by a Hindu mob on December 6, 1992. The Ayodhya dispute is centred on the same plot of land, which Hindus claim is the birthplace of Lord Rama.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.