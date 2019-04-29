Complaint filed against Kejriwal's wife Sunita for allegedly having two voter IDs

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed a case against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal for allegedly keeping two voter cards. The case has been filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana at Tis Hazari Court. Last week, Khurana had tweeted a screenshot of Sunita Kejriwal's purported voter identity cards.

"Before pointing finger on other first u [ Arvind Kejriwal] should come clean," Khurana tweeted.

Can u pls explain @ArvindKejriwal ji why ur wife Sunita Kejriwal is having 3 voter ids with her ? 1 from Delhi , 1 from UP and 1 from Bengal .



Before pointing finger on other first u should come clean .@BJP4Delhi @ManojTiwariMP @GautamGambhir @siddharthanbjp pic.twitter.com/i3g33sMOut — Chowkidar Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) April 26, 2019

In his complaint, Khurana alleged that Sunita Kejriwal has two voter IDs, one listing her as a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, another as a resident of Chandni Chowk in New Delhi.

The BJP leader accused Sunita Kejriwal of deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places to help his husband's party.

"She (Sunita) being an IRS officer, well educated and involved in electoral politics directly or indirectly is well acquainted with the procedure of maintaining electoral roll. However, in complete disregard to the electoral process and norms and in order to wrongfully give advantage to the Aam Aadmi Party in which her husband is the national convener, the accused deliberately and intentionally is maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places," reads the complaint.

Earlier, AAP candidate from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Atishi had filed a complaint against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation the Representation of the People Act (RPA). Gambhir is fighting against Atishi from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.