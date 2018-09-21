Complaint filed against Jet Airways staff for dereliction of duties

Mumbai, Sep 21: A complaint has been lodged against Jet Airways staff and crew members of Mumbai-Jaipur flight No. 9W 0697 for dereliction of duties amounting to attempt of murder of travellers on board.

Thirty out of 166 passengers suffered nose and ear bleeding due to the loss in cabin pressure in the flight on Thursday. During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed.

The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai due to "loss of cabin pressure" and the pilots have been taken off duty pending investigation, a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

There were 166 passengers and 5 crew members on board flight 9W 697.

The incident comes at a time when the airline is struggling to cut costs and locked in a pay dispute with pilots