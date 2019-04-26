Complaint filed against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for having two voter IDs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Aam Aadmi Party's star candidate Atishi, who is contesting the Lok SAbha elections 2019 from East Delhi, has filed a complaint against her BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir, alleging that he has two voter cards in two separate neighbourhoods in the city.

AAP candidate Atishi claimed that she filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

AAP raises 'objections' on nomination filed by Gautam Gambhir

Taking to Twitter, Atishi tweeted,''I have filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar. Under Section 17, read with Section 31, false declaration in the matter of electoral rolls is punishable with jail time of up to one year."

Gautam Gambhir is a registered voter in Delhi's Karol Bagh as well as Rajinder Nagar, both of which fall under the Central Delhi parliamentary seat.

Gautam Gambhir, 37, joined the BJP last month and was named the BJP candidate from East Delhi earlier this week.

Gautam Gambhir is richest among Delhi candidates with assets worth Rs 147 crore

He replaced Maheish Girri as the BJP candidate from East Delhi, lining up a clash with Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi.

Girri had defeated AAP leader Rajmohan Gandhi by more than 1.9 lakh votes to win the seat in the 2014 national election.

East Delhi and the six others in the capital will vote on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.