  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Complaint against Yeddyurappa for kidnapping Congress MLAs

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 8: A complaint was filed against Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BS Yeddyurappa, BJP MLA Ashawat Narayana and others for allegedly kidnapping and wrongful confinement Congress MLAs who were missing from the state legislative assembly session.

    Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa. PTI file photo
    Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa. PTI file photo

    The complaint was filed by advocate RLN Murthy hours before Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy presented the Budget amidst protest BY BJP MLAs.

    Also Read | After no show by 4 MLA, Karnataka Congress takes the anti-defection route

    The complaint said, "The accused persons have kidnapped some members of the legislative assembly from their legislature home in Bengaluru and confined them in a dark place." It added that by doing this Yeddyurappa and others are "depriving their [Congress MLAs'] right to participate in the assembly session on behalf of the people of Karnataka".

    The complaint was sent to a Bengaluru police station through email by an advocate. The advocate, RLN Murthy, said in his complaint that he filed the complaint as a "citizen and voter of India" who had voted to elect members of Karnataka assembly.

    Read more about:

    bs yeddyurappa karnataka budget bjp

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue