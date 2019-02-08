Complaint against Yeddyurappa for kidnapping Congress MLAs

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 8: A complaint was filed against Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BS Yeddyurappa, BJP MLA Ashawat Narayana and others for allegedly kidnapping and wrongful confinement Congress MLAs who were missing from the state legislative assembly session.

The complaint was filed by advocate RLN Murthy hours before Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy presented the Budget amidst protest BY BJP MLAs.

The complaint said, "The accused persons have kidnapped some members of the legislative assembly from their legislature home in Bengaluru and confined them in a dark place." It added that by doing this Yeddyurappa and others are "depriving their [Congress MLAs'] right to participate in the assembly session on behalf of the people of Karnataka".

The complaint was sent to a Bengaluru police station through email by an advocate. The advocate, RLN Murthy, said in his complaint that he filed the complaint as a "citizen and voter of India" who had voted to elect members of Karnataka assembly.