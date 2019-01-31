Complaint against Shashi Tharoor for hurting Hindu religious sentiments

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 31: A case has been registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. A hearing in the case will take place on Friday.

    Shashi Tharoor
    Shashi Tharoor

    Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's holy dip at the Kumbh Mela on Tuesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said, "You Want To Keep Ganga Clean And Also Wash Sins There".

    Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote: "Ganga bhi swachh rakhni hain, aur paap bhi yahi dhone hain. Iss Sangam mein sab nange hain. Jai Ganga Maiya ki!" (You want to keep the Ganga clean and also wash sins there. Everyone is naked in this sangam. Hail Goddess Ganga!)

    Tharoor along with the tweet posted a picture of the UP CM.

    Throor's remarks got a stinging comeback from Smriti Irani, who demanded a clarification from "Rahul Gandhi who strategically wears a Janeu".

    Also Read Shashi Tharoor takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath's holy dip says,'Iss Sangam mein sab nange hain'

    "For Shashi Tharoor to make a statement which tantamounts to a religious slur. The question needs to be asked of Rahul Gandhi, who strategically wears a 'Janeu' (sacred thread) only when there are polls, as to why he has allowed this attack on beliefs of millions of Hindus across the world."

    Yogi Adityanath, a monk-turned-chief minister, is seen in various images wading into the river for the ceremonial dip, flanked by sadhus and ministers.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
