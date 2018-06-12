English

Complaint against 'Sanju' movie for showing jails in bad condition

    A complaint has been filed with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for showing jails in a miserable condition in the upcoming Hindi movie 'Sanju'.

    Prithvi Mhaske of Sangharsh Foundation filed wrote that "scene portrays jails in a miserable condition. Vijay Mallya has taken the excuse of a bad condition of jails in India to evade legal proceedings".

    Complaint against Sanju movie for showing jails in bad condition
    Sanju movie poster

    In the movie, Ranbeer Kapoor, who plays the role of Sanjay Dutt, is standing in a dark cell with an overflowing toilet.

    It may be recalled that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, responding to a question on the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi told British PM Theresa May that UK courts asking about the condition of Indian jails is not right.

    Vijay Mallya's lawyer cited poor jail conditions and the alleged threat to human rights are also among the main grounds cited to oppose extradition Mallya's final hearing is due in July.

    Mallya's barrister, Clare Montgomery, deposed Dr Alan Mitchell before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in an attempt to highlight that conditions in Barrack 12 of Mumbai Central Prison on Arthur Road, where the 61-year-old businessman is to be held, were "far from satisfactory".

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
