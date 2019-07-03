Complaint against Mehbooba Mufti over 'seditious' statement forwarded to Jammu SSP

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Jammu, Jul 3: A complaint against former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over her "seditious" statement earlier this year has been forwarded by the Jammu district magistrate to a senior police officer for examination and necessary action as warranted by the law, a social activist said Wednesday.

"The complaint seeking action against the PDP president for her seditious statement on the national flag, which represents the national honour, and her threat of 1947-like violence erupting in the state if Article 35A is repealed, was forwarded to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jammu," Sukesh C Khajuria said.

Mehbooba blames orange jersey for Indian cricket team's defeat against England in WC

Khajuria had filed an RTI application on March 30, seeking information about the action taken on his complaint against Mufti. He received a reply on June 25 in which the district magistrate informed him that his complaint had been forwarded to the SSP, Jammu, for examination and appropriate action.

"I am directed to forward a copy of the representation received from Khajuria for initiation of action under section 196 CrPC and request for filling a complaint against former chief minister for commission of offence under section 124-A RPC and other relevant provisions of laws of the state," Additional District Magistrate, Jammu, Rishpal Singh said in a letter to SSP Jammu, forwarding Khajuria's complaint

"In this context, you are requested to examine the complaint and take appropriate action warranted under law in the matter," he added.

On February 27, the activist had lodged a complaint with the district magistrate against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, alleging that "the seditious statement made by her Mufti on February 25 is an incitement to violence or public disorder and falls within ambit of section 124-A Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) which also falls under chapter VI of the RPC and thus section 196 of CrPC is attracted.