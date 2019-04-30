Complainant in CJI harassment case appears before panel for the second time

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: A former Supreme Court employee, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, appeared before the in-house inquiry panel and recorded her statement.

She appeared before the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde for the second time. The first proceeding by the panel was held on April 26.

The panel also including two women judges -- Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee -- is conducting in-camera proceedings.

Also Read | Will not restrain media from reporting CJI's harassment case: Delhi HC

During the hearing, only the woman was present, a source said. The complaint is not permitted to accompany her lawyer.

The source also said that the proceedings went on for around three hours during which the woman recorded her statement.

The in-house inquiry proceeding into the sexual harassment allegations is distinct from the probe to be carried out by the court-appointed Justice (retd) A K Patnaik panel which would inquire into the claims of an advocate about a larger conspiracy to frame the CJI and fixing of benches.

On April 23, Justice Bobde had told PTI that the in-house procedure did not contemplate representation of advocates on behalf of parties as it was not a formal judicial proceedings.

"This is going to be an in-house procedure which does not contemplate representation of advocate on behalf of parties. It is not a formal judicial proceeding," he said.

He had clarified that there was no time-frame to complete the inquiry and the future course of action will depend on "what comes out of the inquiry" which will be "confidential".

Justice Indu Malhotra was on April 25 appointed a new member of the committee after Justice N V Ramana recused himself.

The woman's allegations against the CJI were brought into the public domain by some news web portals on April 20.

Also Read | Complainant in CJI sexual harassment case appears before in-house panel

She had worked at Justice Gogoi's home office in Delhi and the allegations were carried by the news portals based on her affidavit which was sent to 22 judges of the top court.

In her affidavit, the woman described two incidents of alleged harassment, days after Justice Gogoi was appointed CJI last October and her subsequent persecution.

The woman alleged that she was removed from service after she rebuffed his "sexual advances". She claimed that her husband and brother-in-law, both of whom were head constables of Delhi Police, were suspended for a 2012 criminal case that had been mutually resolved.