Comparing Modi’s 2014 and 2019 interviews: Then a challenger, now the ruler

New Delhi, Jan 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview which was aired on the very first evening of the New Year. The leader spoke on a plethora of issues during the talks which he had with ANI editor Smita Prakash and there were various issues that were on the table seeking an address which he did. For the Opposition, the interview was unconvincing while for Modi's supporters, they set the agenda for the election year on the very first day.

Modi's oozing confidence in the Ghosanapatra interview in 2014

This is not the first time that Modi has appeared on a national channel for an interview, something which he otherwise seldom does, on an election year. In 2014, also, Modi had appeared on TV interviews and one of them was on 'Ghoshanapatra' for ABP News. Speaking to as many as three journalists, Modi appeared for that interview when the Lok Sabha election was on that year. On that occasion, Modi was clearly riding on the anti-incumbency wave against the then UPA II government led by the Congress. Modi was so confident during that interview that he had said nobody could stop the BJP from getting an absolute mandate in the election which eventually was true. The BJP came to power with a majority of its own, something that hasn't happened in India since Rajiv Gandhi's overwhelming victory in 1984.

A moderate confidence in 2019

On January 1, 2019, Modi's voice did not sound overconfident. Although he said one time that if there is one party and leadership that the people of the country still trust, it is the BJP and its leadership. Compared to the 2014 interview, it was much moderate a pitch for Modi and that is understandable since he is the defender now instead of challenger.

One big difference between the two of Modi's interview is that while in 2014, he was supported by facts - more of the UPA's failure that is - in 2019, he was trying to make facts support him for there have been issues that unfolded during his tenure that had their share of criticism. If Modi gave an alternative vision in 2014, he is there now to explain that it was a vision which can still be trusted.

One thing which is favouring Modi on both occasions is however the state of the Opposition. Although the BJP lost three states in the latest elections, the state of the Opposition is still not a convincing one to beat the leader, as it was in 2014 when it had no face to take on the BJP's prime ministerial candidate that was Modi.