  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Comparing Modi’s 2014 and 2019 interviews: Then a challenger, now the ruler

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview which was aired on the very first evening of the New Year. The leader spoke on a plethora of issues during the talks which he had with ANI editor Smita Prakash and there were various issues that were on the table seeking an address which he did. For the Opposition, the interview was unconvincing while for Modi's supporters, they set the agenda for the election year on the very first day.

    Comparing Modi’s 2014 and 2019 interviews: Then a challenger, now the ruler
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi.ANI Image

    Modi's oozing confidence in the Ghosanapatra interview in 2014

    This is not the first time that Modi has appeared on a national channel for an interview, something which he otherwise seldom does, on an election year. In 2014, also, Modi had appeared on TV interviews and one of them was on 'Ghoshanapatra' for ABP News. Speaking to as many as three journalists, Modi appeared for that interview when the Lok Sabha election was on that year. On that occasion, Modi was clearly riding on the anti-incumbency wave against the then UPA II government led by the Congress. Modi was so confident during that interview that he had said nobody could stop the BJP from getting an absolute mandate in the election which eventually was true. The BJP came to power with a majority of its own, something that hasn't happened in India since Rajiv Gandhi's overwhelming victory in 1984.

    Also Read | Takeaways from PM Modi's first interview in 2019

    A moderate confidence in 2019

    On January 1, 2019, Modi's voice did not sound overconfident. Although he said one time that if there is one party and leadership that the people of the country still trust, it is the BJP and its leadership. Compared to the 2014 interview, it was much moderate a pitch for Modi and that is understandable since he is the defender now instead of challenger.

    Also Read | 'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan' in 2019: PM Modi

    One big difference between the two of Modi's interview is that while in 2014, he was supported by facts - more of the UPA's failure that is - in 2019, he was trying to make facts support him for there have been issues that unfolded during his tenure that had their share of criticism. If Modi gave an alternative vision in 2014, he is there now to explain that it was a vision which can still be trusted.

    One thing which is favouring Modi on both occasions is however the state of the Opposition. Although the BJP lost three states in the latest elections, the state of the Opposition is still not a convincing one to beat the leader, as it was in 2014 when it had no face to take on the BJP's prime ministerial candidate that was Modi.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi 2019 lok sabha elections bjp interview opposition

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue