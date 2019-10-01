Commuters slide under the train at Whitefield to cross the track, see the video

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Oct 01: Trains can come from either direction at any time and can be very quiet. Around train tracks or in stations, obey all warning signs and signals and use caution when using headsets or cell phones. Follow directional signs and markings that let you know where it is safe to cross the tracks. Crossing the tracks anywhere else is dangerous and illegal. These are the passenger rail safety tips, but how many of us truly abide by the safety measures. Commuters at Whitefield railway station in Bengaluru took the shortcut to cross the railway track.

A video going viral on social media shows how commuters at Whitefield railway station in Bengaluru took a shortcut to cross the railway track.

In the video, some commuters including women slide under a train to cross the track.

Bengaluru's popular club BFlat, BTDT in Indiranagar to shut down from Oct 2

But this incident is not new, there is a common picture which can be seen here, passengers who board the train from the Whitefield Railway Station usually they vault over broken walls, run across railway tracks and scramble onto the platform so they don't miss their daily commute.

@SWRRLY @PCMohanMP @PiyushGoyalOffc



Pls watch the video. Is this allowed? How can people be put to such a situation that they have to go UNDER A TRAIN to cross tracks? @dyamannavar https://t.co/ruBAiyxmpb — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) October 1, 2019

According to reports, the station does not have any overbridge. A similar picture was seen a few months ago, where commuters were seen crawling under the couplers of a stationary train that was blocking their way to the platform.

Though a path of sorts has been created between the tracks, people still run across the tracks, risking their lives. Commuters mainly panic and take shortcuts due to inconsistent train timings.

Even women and senior citizens have to go through this ordeal. More shocking is several children especially the school-goers crosses the tracks in a hurry and there are no steps taken to solve his issue.

The report says foot over bridge (FOB) came up around 2013 after five people died while crossing the tracks. But one has to walk almost a kilometer after getting off the bridge to reach the station's entrance. Hence, locals have been demanding a proper bridge to the platforms.

Bengaluru man in astronaut suit walks on city pothholes, viral video

However, the foundation work for the connecting bridge has taken off earlier this year. Deep pits have been dug between the tracks and the work is underway.