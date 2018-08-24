Communist-Islamist nexus celebrating non-existent offer, BJP slams Kerala govt over UAE aid

New Delhi, Aug 24: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya on Friday attacked the Kerala government with regard to the UAE aid.

Malviya tweeted saying, "It is disconcerting to note that a section aligned to the Communist-Islamist nexus in Kerala, celebrates a non-existent offer from a foreign country while runs down Indian state and organisations such as Seva Bharati simply because it doesn't suit their ideological narrative."

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 24, 2018

Earlier this week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reportedly claimed that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had offered Rs 700 crore as financial aid when he spoke to PM Narendra Modi over phone.

However, UAE Ambassador Ahmed Albanna told the Indian Express that the UAE had not made any such official announcement and that grant amount of Rs 700 crores was "not final" as an assessment of the relief operations for Kerala was still underway.

The Centre has said Rs 600 crore released two days ago to flood-hit Kerala was only the advance assistance and additional funds would be released when an inter-ministerial team visits the state again and assesses the situation.

The floods in Kerala, worst in a century, have claimed lives of more than 380 people besides rendering over 14 lakh people homeless. Though people from relief camps have started returning to their homes, more than 10.40 lakh people were still in 2,770 camps across the state.