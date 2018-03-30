Communal incidents rise in Bengal as Mamata goes shopping for third front partners

West Bengal has been a state on the boil. It has seen a spike in incidents of communal violence over the past three years. In fact, data compiled by the Union Home Ministry show a clear increase in the number of incidents relating to communal violence.

In 2015 there were 27 incidents of violence and five deaths reported. The number increased to 32 in 2016. In 2017 the number of incidents shot up 53 and nine persons lost their lives while 230 were injured.

An analysis of the data compiled was tabled in the Parliament. Between 2011 and 2014 there were 20 incidents of communal violence reported on an average every year. The breakdown of the data shows that in 2012 and 2013 there were 23 and 24 incidents reported respectively. In 2011 and 2014 there were 15 and 16 incidents reported respectively. In the year 2010 under the Left government, there were 21 such incidents reported with the death toll at 6.

Recently there was violence reported from Asansol. The BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government of not taking stock of the situation. Mamata it may be recalled is on a mission to form the third front to take on the BJP in the 2019 elections. She is shopping for partners which include the Congress.

The violence broke out after the Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashed erupted in various parts of Bengal. Three persons died while several were injured.

The Centre on March 28 had sought for a report from the state government on the incidents of violence and arson.

OneIndia News

