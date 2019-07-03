  • search
    Communal clash in Chandni Chowk: Amit Shah summons Delhi Police chief

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over Delhi's Hauz Qazi communal tension.

    Tension and fear gripped Hauz Qazi area over a minor ruckus related to the parking of a bike that took a communal turn following which a temple was vandalised on late Sunday night.

    File photo of Amit Shah
    Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress targeted the central government over "no action" in Delhi "temple incident". Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter to question why no action has been taken by Amit Shah in the temple vandalisation case yet.

    The vandalism of the temple took place after a row over parking a scooter snowballed into a communal flare-up.

