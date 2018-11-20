Committee for RBI’s capital framework to be formed within a week

New Delhi, Nov 20: The committee for Reserve Bank of India's capital framework to be formed within a week. RBI Governor and Finance Minister to together decide the composition of the committee.

MSME funding details have been decided. Detailed guidelines to be issued shortly, according to reports.

The RBI Central Board met in Mumbai on Monday and discussed the Basel regulatory capital framework, a restructuring scheme for stressed MSMEs, bank health under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework and the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) of RBI. The Board decided to constitute an expert committee to examine the ECF, the membership and terms of reference of which will be jointly determined by the Government of India and the RBI.

The Board also advised that the RBI should consider a scheme for restructuring of stressed standard assets of MSME borrowers with aggregate credit facilities of up to ₹ 250 million, subject to such conditions as are necessary for ensuring financial stability.

The Board, while deciding to retain the CRAR at 9%, agreed to extend the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625% under the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB), by one year, i.e., up to March 31, 2020. With regard to banks under PCA, it was decided that the matter will be examined by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) of RBI.