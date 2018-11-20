  • search

Committee for RBI’s capital framework to be formed within a week

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The committee for Reserve Bank of India's capital framework to be formed within a week. RBI Governor and Finance Minister to together decide the composition of the committee.

    Committee for RBI’s capital framework to be formed within a week

    MSME funding details have been decided. Detailed guidelines to be issued shortly, according to reports.

    Also Read | Glad govt acknowledged independence of RBI: Chidambaram

    The RBI Central Board met in Mumbai on Monday and discussed the Basel regulatory capital framework, a restructuring scheme for stressed MSMEs, bank health under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework and the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) of RBI. The Board decided to constitute an expert committee to examine the ECF, the membership and terms of reference of which will be jointly determined by the Government of India and the RBI.

    The Board also advised that the RBI should consider a scheme for restructuring of stressed standard assets of MSME borrowers with aggregate credit facilities of up to ₹ 250 million, subject to such conditions as are necessary for ensuring financial stability.

    Also Read | In Marathon meeting, RBI agrees to ease liquidity, increase credit to MSMEs

    The Board, while deciding to retain the CRAR at 9%, agreed to extend the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625% under the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB), by one year, i.e., up to March 31, 2020. With regard to banks under PCA, it was decided that the matter will be examined by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) of RBI.

    Read more about:

    rbi finance ministry reserve bank of india

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue