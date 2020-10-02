Committed to women safety: Yogi Adityanath amid Hathras row

New Delhi, Oct 02: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been criticised for handling of the brutal Hathras gangrape and death case, on Friday said he would ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Adityanath, while warning the perpetrators against heinous crimes such as rapes and violence against women, has expressed commitment of his government towards protecting the "mothers & sisters" of UP.

"Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The govt of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our commitment and promise," the Chief Minister wrote in Hindi.

Opposition leaders have demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras.

The police action triggered outrage after rushing to cremate the woman's body at 2.30 am, after allegedly locking up her family in their homes and preventing them from saying a final goodbye to their child and sister.

The father of the woman, whose death has triggered a massive outrage in the country and sharp criticism for the UP government, said he was being pressured by government officials and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The father, around 50, claimed that he was "pressured" into going to a police station where the district magistrate and police officials made three members of his family sign some document.

"But we are not satisfied with this. My daughter's case should be probed by the CBI and monitored by a Supreme Court judge. We are under pressure from officials and confined to our home while the media has also been disallowed from meeting us," he said in a purported video shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter.

The development came as a video surfaced purportedly showing Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar meeting the family at their home, where he allegedly asked the woman's father to "reconsider" if he wants to stick with the statement or change it.