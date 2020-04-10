  • search
    Committed to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi to Netanyahu, Bolsonaro

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is committed to help humanity's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

    The hydroxychloroquine diplomacy between India and other foreign nations has garnered praise for PM Modi as Jair Bolsonaro and Netanyahu thank him for lifting export ban on the anti-malarial drug.

    Narendra Modi

    Netanyahu on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rushing a five-tonne cargo of medicines, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19.

    PM Modi recalls 'courage and righteousness' on Good Friday

    "Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!", Netanyahu said in a tweet Thursday evening.

    Benjamin Netanyahu thanked India two days after a plane carrying materials used to make medicines for treating coronavirus patients arrived in Israel from India on Tuesday.

    The five tonne shipment included ingredients for drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, being seen worldwide as the best possible cure as of now for treating COVID-19 patients.

    The dreaded coronavirus has infected nearly 10,000 people in Israel and claimed 86 lives. As many as 121 others are on ventilator in critical condition.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    The consignment reached Israel within days of Netanyahu requested the supply of hydroxychloroquine during a phone conversation with PM Modi on April 3.

    India, however, had to restrict its export to meet domestic contingencies.

    Benjamin Netanyahu's thanks to India comes soon after US President Donald Trump said India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten".

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
