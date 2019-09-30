Committed to creating solutions for global applications: PM Modi at Singapore India Hackathon 2019

  • search
    By Shreya
    Chennai, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 56th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and participate in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon.

    PM Modi at Singapore India Hackathon 2019
    "Hackathons are great for youngsters, participants get access to state of the art technology for solution of global problems. I firmly believe that the solutions found in today's hackathon are the start-up ideas for tomorrow," Modi said at the Singapore India Hackathon 2019 at IIT-Madras.

    "Friends you have been working for the last 36 hours to solve challenging problems. Hats off to you and your energy. I don't see fatigue, I see satisfaction of a task well accomplished," he added.

    "I specially like the solution about cameras to detect who is paying attention. Now what will happen you know-- I will talk to my Speaker in the Parliament (Om Birla)...and I am sure it will be very useful to the Parliamentarians," he said as the gathering broke out in laughter.

    PM Modi in Chennai: #GoBackModi, #TNWelcomesModi trends on Twitter again

    "We are encouraging innovation and incubation for two big reasons-- one is we want easy solutions to solve India's problems to make life easier." "And another (is) we in India want to find solutions for the whole of the world. Indian solutions for global applications. This is our goal and our commitment," he said.

    Hailing the participants of the hackathon for coming up with various solutions, PM Modi said your willingness to confront challenges and find workable solutions is of much great value than just winning a challenge.

    The 36-hour long fast-paced hackathon was organised at IIT Madras from September 28-29. The winning team will be awarded by PM Modi.

    The team with the most innovative solution will be presented with prize money worth $10,000 while the second, third and fourth winning teams will get $8000, $6000 and $4000, respectively.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
