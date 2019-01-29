Committed to building Ram temple in Ayodhya by taking legal routes: Prakash Javadekar

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: Just hours after the government's plea to the apex court seeking transfer of the excess land at the Ram Janmabhoomi to its original owners, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hinted that the decision by his party's government could very well pave way for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Addressing a press conference Javadekar said, today the government has taken, in-principle, decision and filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to original owners.

Also Read | Permit us to transfer excess Ayodhya land to Ram Temple trust: Centre tells SC

"One of the land owner for 42 acres in the 67 acre land is the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The government wants to give land back to them. They want to build temple there. Too much delay also is one hindrance. We expect, this application will be sanctioned immediately. The government is not touching to the disputed structure which was 0.3 acre of land, where the title suit is pending," he added.

Javadekar also accused the Congress of always trying to block the process of the temple construction. The Union Minister said that it doesn't believe in Ram.

"Congress always tries to block the process. Kapil Sibal's argument of allotting a date for hearing in the matter only after July'19 is evident to that. They don't believe in Ram. Affidavit submitted by the then Congress govt on Ram Setu called it imaginary," he said.

The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the excess or superfluous land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to original owners, including the Nyas.