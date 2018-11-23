  • search

'Commission Nath', BJP gives new name to Kamal Nath

By
    New Delhi, Nov 23: The BJP has given a new name to senior Congress leader and former union minister Kamal Nath whose recent statement has left the grand party red-faced.

    Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. PTI file photo
    BJP spkesperson Sambit of Patra in a press conference, called the Congress leader, 'Commission Nath' due to his alleged connection with the sensational 2G spectrum scam.

    Patra said, " Today, from this stage, we are coining a new name for Kamal Nath ji. He is not Kamal Nath, he is 'Commission Nath'. Madhya Pradesh ki janta ko Commission Nath nahi chahiye, yahan kamal hi khilega."

    Earlier, GVL Narasimha Rao brought the issue of Kamal Nath's alleged role in the 2G scam.

    GVL Narasimha Rao, said, "While Kamal Nath ji was a minister and involved in scams, he was shielded by a person. That person is Rahul Gandhi. Kamal Nath was the main face of the rice exports scam. The case was not handed over to CBI. To save its face, Congress hatched conspiracy."

    "When Niira Radia tapes were leaked in connection with 2G Scam, Kamal Nath ji's name also appeared in it, his true form as a 'minister of 15% commission' was exposed, Narasimha Rao said.

    Raofurther said that even then he was not removed from there because he is very close to Rahul Gandhi.

    Read more about:

    bjp kamal nath madhya pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
