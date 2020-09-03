COMEDK UGET 2020 results declared

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 03: The COMEDK UGET 2020 results have been announced. The first rank has been secured by Rakshith M from Bengaluru.

Saurav Kumar from Rajasthan and Anupama Sinha from Bihar secured the second and third ranks respectively.

The test was taken by 43,249 candidates, which include those from Karnataka and non-Karnataka. The exams hold the key to around 20,000 engineering seas in 190 private colleges in Karnataka.

Out of the first 100 rank holders, 45 are from Karnataka while the remaining are from the other states. 1,219 of the top 5,000 rank holders have secured more than 70 per cent marks in the entrance test, while the remaining 3,781 have secured 56.67 per cent and above.

This year the COMEDK counselling will be held online. Candidates will have to upload the scanned copies of their documents through their login id. These documents will be verified by a panel of experts. The result can be downloaded at https://www.comedk.org.