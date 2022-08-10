Comedian Raju Shrivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym; admitted to AIIMS

Puneeth Rajkumar dead at 46: Can you get a sudden heart attack? Why are hearts of young Indians so vulnerable

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 10: Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi post suffering a heart attack while working out at the gym.

Comedian Sunil Pal gave an update on Raju Srivastava's health and revealed that the stand-up comedian is doing good now. While his health deteriorated last night, he is recovering rapidly and will be home soon.

He gained initial stardom as an Amitabh Bachchan look-alike and also imitated him very well. He landed in Mumbai (then Bombay), and after a few years did a blink-and-you-miss role in the superhit Rajshri movie Maine Pyar Kiya. He did many other small roles in a varied number of movies, mostly an inconspicuous comic role.

Raju Srivastav, a talented artiste, with a flair for comedy, had done stage shows with Kalyanji Anandji, Bappi Lahiri and Nitin Mukesh in India and abroad. He was also noticed by Johnny Lever when he used to do stage shows before joining the film industry. Raju's mimicry was liked and applauded by the masses and he was an important person in Johnny Lever's troupe.

His big break, however, was the comedy talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Although he didn't win the competition and only received a 1st runner-up title, he followed that stint with some memorable stage performances in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, where he was unofficially given the coveted title "The King of Comedy".

After that, he was noticed by many filmmakers and got regular assignments in movies with bigger roles.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 15:05 [IST]