  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Come with white flag, take back bodies of BAT infiltrators: Indian Army tells Pak

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: The Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of Border Action Team (BAT) army regulars and intruders who were killed during an infiltration attempt on Saturday.

    The Pakistani Army has been told to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites. However, Pakistan is yet to respond.

    Come with white flag, take back bodies of BAT infiltrators: Indian Army tells Pak
    Representational Image

    Army has foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five intruders.

    Amidst troop build up, Intel detects presence of 300 terrorists along Indo-Pak border

    The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

    "A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector (in Kupwara district) and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of five to seven Pakistani regulars/terrorists," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

    Reports said the BAT attempt was made on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army pakistani army line of control jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue