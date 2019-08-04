Come with white flag, take back bodies of BAT infiltrators: Indian Army tells Pak

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 04: The Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of Border Action Team (BAT) army regulars and intruders who were killed during an infiltration attempt on Saturday.

The Pakistani Army has been told to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites. However, Pakistan is yet to respond.

Army has foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five intruders.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector (in Kupwara district) and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of five to seven Pakistani regulars/terrorists," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Reports said the BAT attempt was made on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.