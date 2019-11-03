‘Come to India for investment and easy business’, says PM Modi in Bangkok

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bangkok, Nov 03: Prime Minister Modi who will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bangkok, attended golden jubilee celebrations of business house where he invited businesses to India for investment.

He said,"For investment and easy business, come to India. To innovate and starting up, come to India. To experience some of the best tourist sites and warm hospitality of people, come to India. India awaits you with open arms."

Addressing the Aditya Birla Group's Golden Jubilee celebrations in Bangkok, Modi said,''This is the best time to be in India. Many things are rising while others are falling. Ease of doing business, ease of living, FDI, forest cover, patents, productivity, infrastructure are rising. While taxes, tax rates, red tapism, corruption,cronyism are falling.''

''India is now pursuing a dream to become a USD 5 trillion economy. When my govt took over in 2014, India's GDP was about USD 2 trillion. In 5 yrs, we increased it to nearly USD 3 trillion. This convinces me that dream of USD 5 trillion economy will soon be a reality,'' he also said.

Ending his address, Modi invited businesses to India for investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Bangkok in Thailand to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India, East Asia and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits. PM Modi will attend the 16th ASEAN-India Summit, the 14th East Asia Summit and the third summit meeting of RCEP which is negotiating the trade deal.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi will participate in a business event and then co-chair the ASEAN-India summit with the Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The ASEAN-India meeting will take stock of the progress made in the relationship.

The India-ASEAN Summit will begin at 11:15 am and continue till 12:15 pm (India time). After the summit, PM Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with PM General Prayut Chan-O-Chan of Thailand. PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Indonesia President Joko Widodo and Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi is scheduled at 4:40 pm.

During the visit, Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other world leaders present at Bangkok.