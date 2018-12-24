  • search
    Come January, a big push to be made on Ayodhya dispute in Supreme Court

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Come January and one would witness a major push in the Supreme Court to hear and complete the Ayodhya matter. The Supreme Court while refusing an early hearing had in November posted the matter to January 2019.

    However the court made it clear that when the matter comes in January, a Bench would be assigned and the date of the hearing would be decided by the Bench. 

    A battery of lawyers appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government will push for the early resolution of the dispute. The main contention would be that the matter has been pending before the Supreme Court since the past 8 years. The appeal against the High Court verdict was filed in 2010.

    Since the past two months, there has been a chorus for an early resolution to the dispute. While the government can take the ordinance route to construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, it would however want to wait for the Supreme Court to decide. However, this would depend on how early the SC would hear the matter. Moreover, if the matter is to be decided early, then the court will have to hear it on a day to day basis.

    When the matter comes up in January, the lawyers would press for a day to day hearing of the matter.

    They would advance the arguments on the line that, a matter pending for so long is counter-productive for both parties.

    The government has so far not committed itself to the demands made by both the RSS and VHP, who have been demanding an ordinance route. The VHP and RSS have been clear that if the SC fails to decide the matter early, then the government must take the ordinance route for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Read more about:

    supreme court ayodhya rss vhp ram temple bjp political parties

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
