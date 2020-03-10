  • search
Trending Coronavirus Rana Kapoor
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Colour, joy, happiness: PM Modi wishes people on Holi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday, saying let the festival break barriers that divide people.

    Greeting people on the festival of colours, Modi hoped that it brings happiness in the lives of all people of the country.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

    Happy Holi 2020 Wishes

    "This festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy," the vice president said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi festival holi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 9:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X