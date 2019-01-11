  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Collegium recommends HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna for SC

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of Delhi High Court for elevation as judges of the apex court.

    Supreme court

    The five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took the decision in its meeting held on January 10 to recommend the names of Justices Maheshwari and Khanna for their appointment to the Supreme Court.

    The decision of the Collegium also comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana and Arun Mishra was made public on the apex court's website.

    The collegium stated: "While recommending the names of Mr. Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna the Collegium has taken into consideration combined seniority on all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of High Courts, apart from their merit and integrity. The Collegium has also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the High Courts."

    Read more about:

    supreme court collegium

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue