  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Colleges, universities to remain shut in Bengal till June 30

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, May 31: Colleges and universities will remain closed in West Bengal till June 30, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Sunday.

    The decision was taken based on the recommendations given by the vice-chancellors of the state universities, he told a press meet.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    "While academic activities in state-run higher educational institutions will be suspended till June 30, their administrative work will continue in the way the university authorities have been doing so far during the lockdown," the minister said.

    The VC Council on Friday recommended suspension of academic activities in colleges and universities till June 30.

    Chatterjee had earlier announced that state-run and state-aided schools could not be reopened before June 30 as many school buildings will be required for setting up quarantine centres for returning migrant labourers.

    Maha govt politicising Shramik trains; 145 planned on Tuesday, less than 10 per cent run: Goyal

    He said the state government has given top priority to the health of students, teachers and staff of the educational institutions, and will ensure not more than one candidate is seated on every bench during the higher secondary exams for the remaining papers on June 29, July 2 and July 6.

    "We will increase the number of exam centres and put the limit of 80-100 candidates for each centre. We have to ensure all COVID-19 safety measures are implemented," he said.

    The minister said the state has set up quarantine centres in 7,000 school buildings in different districts.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue