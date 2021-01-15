In Gujarat, BJP govt showers sops to woo voters as EC delays in declaring poll dates

Colleges in Karnataka reopen today for all students: Check SOPs, guidelines

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Jan 15: Colleges in Karnataka reopen today. The state government has allowed the reopening of colleges for all students of undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering and diploma courses from Janaury 15. However, attendance would continue to be voluntary.

It is also said that university examinations for all years would be conducted offline from this year.

In December, the Karnataka government had allowed reopening of colleges and university for only the final year students. The medical colleges were also given the nod to reopen.

Will try to bring good budget concerning farmers for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

After successful completion of first phase of college reopening, the campuses would now reopen for all students. Seperate SOPs for reopening of colleges and hostels have been shared by the state government.

Along with the colleges, the state government said that it would reopen the student's hostels and ensure bus service to the students. The state government has issued guidelines or SOPs that will be followed by the colleges before and after reopening.

Karnataka Colleges reopen: Check SOPs

a. Students, teachers, and other college staff will have to wear masks. Wearing masks is compulsory.

b. Before reopening the colleges, all the classrooms, laboratories, staff rooms, and other work areas will be sanitized by the college authorities.

c. The body temperature of all students and others will be checked at the gate and anyone having symptoms of cold, cough will have to leave the school immediately, whenever detected.

d. Everyone inside the college premises will have to wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitizers at regular intervals.

e. Social distancing norms should be followed in the college between students and teachers and all others.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan informed that separate standard operating procedures, SOPs are being prepared for libraries, canteens, hostels, sports, cultural and academic activities.