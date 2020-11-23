Coldest Nov morning in 17 years: Delhi froze at 6.3 degrees today

IMD predicts heavy rains for Gujarat in next three days

New Delhi, Nov 23: In what comes as a recent development, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday dropped to 6.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest in the month of November since 2003.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said, "The Safdarjung Observatory which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 6.3 degrees Celsius, which is Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in the month since November 2003, when the city recorded a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius."

According to reports, the mercury dropped to 6.4 degrees Celsius at the Lodhi Road weather station.

Earlier, the national capital had recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest day time temperature so far this month.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

Also, the national capital had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius last year, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November.