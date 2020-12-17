Cold wave to continue in Delhi as winds bring minimum temperature to 5 degree Celsius

Northeast Delhi riots accused alleges he has not been given food in jail

India

New Delhi, Dec 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the residents of the national capital woke up to a chilly morning on Thursday with minimum temperature dipping to 5 degree Celsius, 3 degrees below normal.

Accoridng to the IMD's Mausam app, a thick blanket of fog enveloped the city as a icy cold wave from snow-covered western Himalayas over Delhi dropped the mercury further. The IMD also predicted a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius today.

Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far on Tuesday with the mercury dipping to 4.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientists said Delhi has been reeling under a cold spell as it has recorded more than two "cold days" in a row now. However, there was no cold wave on Wednesday in Delhi as the minimum temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius but does not meet the cold wave criteria.