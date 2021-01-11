Delhi records four degrees below normal temperature, northwest India to get respite from cold from Jan 1

Zero visibility in parts of NCR, dense to very dense fog engulfs Delhi

Minimum temperature in Delhi dips to 7 degree Celsius; Further drop likely

Cold wave: IMD issues yellow alert for several places in Rajasthan

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Jan 11: The Meteorological Department on Monday issued a yellow alert for cold wave in several areas of Rajasthan for the next 24 hours. Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of the state as the minimum temperature dropped by up to four degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Churu recorded 1.9 degrees Celsius night while Ganganagar registered a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, showing a drop of three and four notches respectively against the previous night.

Explained: What is culling and how India is taking care of bird flu?

Similarly, the minimum temperature last night was 3.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 4 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 5 degrees Celsius in Barmer and Eran Road, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and 7.1 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur.

The maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Dabhok registered the highest temperature in the state at 24.5 degrees Celsius, while Churu registered a high of 16 degrees and Ganganagar 16.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department official said.

As China drags its feet on disengagement, India will continue to hold ground

SC SLAMS Centre: Stay farm laws or we will do it | Oneindia News

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees during the period. The department has issued a yellow alert warning for cold wave in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur and Pali for next 24 hours.

It can be seen that the MeT Department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

"Yellow" is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, while "orange" is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.