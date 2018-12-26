Cold wave continues to grip Delhi; dense fog disrupts rail operations

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 26: Intense cold wave continues to grip Delhi, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 4-degree Celsius and the maximum temperature being recorded at 20-degree Celsius.

    Reports say that the cold wave is likely to continue till the end of this month. Officials informed that the minimum temperature is likely to dip to 3 degrees Celsius after December 28. Humidity oscillated between 100 and 52 per cent.

    An elderly man wrapped in warm clothes on a cold, foggy morning, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    On Christmas, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. There was no respite from cold wave conditions with dense fog partially stalling flight operations at Delhi airport. More than 80 flights were delayed and flight operations were partially suspended at the Delhi airport due to low visibility conditions.

    "Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius over the northwest, central and west India during next 48 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast. Minimum temperatures in most parts of northern India have been 3-5 degrees below normal, with Amritsar recording 0.4 degree Celsius.

    According to Skymet Weather, a significant drop of 2-4 degrees have been witnessed across the plains of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the last 24 hours. Apart from chilly nights, residents in Delhi are also battling with air pollution.

    Dense fog disrupts rail operations

    The Railways announcement stated that several trains have been cancelled keeping in view the forthcoming foggy weather, while many are running late. Following train services have been hit by cold foggy weather.

    1. 12203 Saharsa-Amritsar Garibrath is running late by 17 hours
    2. 12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running late by 3.30 hours
    3. 12477 Hapa-Jammutavi is delayed by 2.30 hours
    4. 14257 Banares-New Delhi Kashivishwanath Express is running late by 3.45 hours
    5. 12303 Hawda-New Dekhi Express is delayed by 3 hours

    In Himachal Pradesh, cold wave conditions continued with the mercury plunging to minus 9.4 degrees Celsius in Keylong and popular tourist destination Manali reeling at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

    Kalpa, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Seobagh also witnessed sub-zero temperatures, Director of Shimla's Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh said. The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was 1.7 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 10:56 [IST]
