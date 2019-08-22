  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coincidence! After arrest Chidambaram taken to CBI HQ that he inaugurated during his tenure in 2011

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI sleuths on Wednesday night following a dramatic development. He has been kept in the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters.

    The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new CBI headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. (Image Source: ANI)
    The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new CBI headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. (Image Source: ANI)

    What a coincidence! This is the same CBI headquarter that P Chidambaram inaugurated during his tenure as Union Home Minister in Delhi on June 30, 2011, along with Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. And after he was arrested last night, he was taken to the same agency headquarter after his medical check up.

    Reportedly, Chidambaram has been arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by a competent court. And he will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday, where the agency will seek his remand.

    A huge drama followed before he was detained, both the agency, CBI and ED issued lookout notice against Chidambaram. The agency sleuths scaled the walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality. After the former minister's arrest at his residence, he was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where a medical examination was done.

    Earlier this week, on Tuesday the Delhi High Court refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, the senior Congress leader kept grasping at straws and on Wednesday he filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his petition for pre-arrest bail in the INX Media case.

    Former union minister P Chidambaram arrested amid high drama

    Despite Chidambaram's legal team led by Congress leader Kapil Sibal making several attempts for an immediate hearing, the Supreme Court on Wednesday listed the anticipatory bail plea hearing of former finance minister for August 23.

    More CHIDAMABARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidamabaram inx media cbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue