Coincidence! After arrest Chidambaram taken to CBI HQ that he inaugurated during his tenure in 2011

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 22: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI sleuths on Wednesday night following a dramatic development. He has been kept in the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters.

What a coincidence! This is the same CBI headquarter that P Chidambaram inaugurated during his tenure as Union Home Minister in Delhi on June 30, 2011, along with Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. And after he was arrested last night, he was taken to the same agency headquarter after his medical check up.

#WATCH ANI file footage: The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI yesterday and brought to this complex. pic.twitter.com/ikuxIzaSyF — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Reportedly, Chidambaram has been arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by a competent court. And he will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday, where the agency will seek his remand.

A huge drama followed before he was detained, both the agency, CBI and ED issued lookout notice against Chidambaram. The agency sleuths scaled the walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality. After the former minister's arrest at his residence, he was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where a medical examination was done.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday the Delhi High Court refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, the senior Congress leader kept grasping at straws and on Wednesday he filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his petition for pre-arrest bail in the INX Media case.

Former union minister P Chidambaram arrested amid high drama

Despite Chidambaram's legal team led by Congress leader Kapil Sibal making several attempts for an immediate hearing, the Supreme Court on Wednesday listed the anticipatory bail plea hearing of former finance minister for August 23.