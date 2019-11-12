Coimbatore: Naxal trainer remanded in judicial custody

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Coimbatore, Nov 12: A suspected maoist trainer, arrested and hospitalised here after being injured in a recent encounter in Kerala, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody by a court in the city till November 22.

Principal District and Sessions Judge R Shaktivel visited the Prisoner's Ward in the government hospital where Deepak, hailing from Chhattisgarh, is undergoing treatment and passed the remand order, police said.

Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha

Deepak, said to be a master trainer in Maoist activities, had managed to escape after being injured in an alleged encounter with the Kerala Police which led to the killing of four ultras near Attapadi in Palakkad district during combing operations on October 28 and 29.

He was arrested on Saturday by the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu Police during a search in a dense forest area near here on the state's border with Kerala.