Coimbatore is Koyampuththoor: TN changes names of 1,018 places
Chennai, June 11: Of the 1,018 places that have been examined by the authorities, a majority have been provided with a new name or spelling.
For instance Coimbatore will be called Koyampuththoor and Ambattur has been re-christened as Ambaththoor. Vellore will be known as Veeloor.
Here is a list of the names of places that have been changed:
Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai
Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam
Vepery - Vepperi
Perambur - Peramboor
VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar
Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor
Peravallur - Peravalloor
Siruvallur - Siruvalloor
Konnur - Konnoor
Koyembedu - Koyambedu
Egmore - Ezhumboor
Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai
Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni
Mylapore - Mayilaappoor
Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor
Mambalam - Maambalam
Saidapet - Saithaappettai
Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal
Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa
Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar
Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai
Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam
Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor
Uthandi - Uththandi
Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam
Manappakkam - Manappaakkam
Alandur - Aalandhoor
Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam
Porur - Poroor
Nanganallur - Nangainallur
Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam
Ambattur - Ambaththoor
Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor
Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri
Madavaram - Maathavaram
Dharapuram - Tharaapuram
Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor
Gudalur - Koodaloor
Puducherry - Puthucherry
Varagur - Varagoor
Talaivasal - Thalaivasal
Kandalur - Kaanthaloor
Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor
Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi
Manaparai - Manapparai
Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti
Pudur - Puthoor
Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam
Vellore - Veeloor
Pernambut - Peranaampattu
Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu
Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor
Muthupet - Muthuppettai
Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi
Kudavasal - Kudavaasal
Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam
Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu
Kattur - Kaattoor
Here is the full list: http://www.stationeryprinting.tn.gov.in/gazette/2020/14_II_1.pdf