    Coimbatore is Koyampuththoor: TN changes names of 1,018 places

    Chennai, June 11: Of the 1,018 places that have been examined by the authorities, a majority have been provided with a new name or spelling.

    Coimbatore is Koyampuththoor: TN changes names of 1,018 places
    For instance, Coimbatore will be called Koyampuththoor and Ambattur has been re-christened as Ambaththoor. Vellore will be known as Veeloor.

    Here is a list of the names of places that have been changed:

    Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai

      Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam

      Vepery - Vepperi

      Perambur - Peramboor

      VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar

      Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor

      Peravallur - Peravalloor

      Siruvallur - Siruvalloor

      Konnur - Konnoor

      Koyembedu - Koyambedu

      Egmore - Ezhumboor

      Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai

      Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni

      Mylapore - Mayilaappoor

      Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor

      Mambalam - Maambalam

      Saidapet - Saithaappettai

      Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal

      Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa

      Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar

      Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai

      Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam

      Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor

      Uthandi - Uththandi

      Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam

      Manappakkam - Manappaakkam

      Alandur - Aalandhoor

      Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam

      Porur - Poroor

      Nanganallur - Nangainallur

      Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam

      Ambattur - Ambaththoor

      Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor

      Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri

      Madavaram - Maathavaram

      Dharapuram - Tharaapuram

      Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor

      Gudalur - Koodaloor

      Puducherry - Puthucherry

      Varagur - Varagoor

      Talaivasal - Thalaivasal

      Kandalur - Kaanthaloor

      Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor

      Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi

      Manaparai - Manapparai

      Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti

      Pudur - Puthoor

      Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam

      Vellore - Veeloor

      Pernambut - Peranaampattu

      Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu

      Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor

      Muthupet - Muthuppettai

      Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi

      Kudavasal - Kudavaasal

      Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam

      Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu

      Kattur - Kaattoor

      Here is the full list: http://www.stationeryprinting.tn.gov.in/gazette/2020/14_II_1.pdf

