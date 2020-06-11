Coimbatore is Koyampuththoor: TN changes names of 1,018 places

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, June 11: Of the 1,018 places that have been examined by the authorities, a majority have been provided with a new name or spelling.

For instance Coimbatore will be called Koyampuththoor and Ambattur has been re-christened as Ambaththoor. Vellore will be known as Veeloor.

Here is a list of the names of places that have been changed:

Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai

Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam

Vepery - Vepperi

Perambur - Peramboor

VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar

Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor

Peravallur - Peravalloor

Siruvallur - Siruvalloor

Konnur - Konnoor

Koyembedu - Koyambedu

Egmore - Ezhumboor

Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai

Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni

Mylapore - Mayilaappoor

Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor

Mambalam - Maambalam

Saidapet - Saithaappettai

Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal

Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa

Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar

Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai

Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam

Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor

Uthandi - Uththandi

Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam

Manappakkam - Manappaakkam

Alandur - Aalandhoor

Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam

Porur - Poroor

Nanganallur - Nangainallur

Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam

Ambattur - Ambaththoor

Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor

Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri

Madavaram - Maathavaram

Dharapuram - Tharaapuram

Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor

Gudalur - Koodaloor

Puducherry - Puthucherry

Varagur - Varagoor

Talaivasal - Thalaivasal

Kandalur - Kaanthaloor

Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor

Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi

Manaparai - Manapparai

Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti

Pudur - Puthoor

Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam

Vellore - Veeloor

Pernambut - Peranaampattu

Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu

Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor

Muthupet - Muthuppettai

Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi

Kudavasal - Kudavaasal

Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam

Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu

Kattur - Kaattoor

Here is the full list: http://www.stationeryprinting.tn.gov.in/gazette/2020/14_II_1.pdf