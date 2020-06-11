  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Coimbatore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coimbatore is Koyampuththoor: TN changes names of 1,018 places

    By
    |

    Chennai, June 11: Of the 1,018 places that have been examined by the authorities, a majority have been provided with a new name or spelling.

    Coimbatore is Koyampuththoor: TN changes names of 1,018 places

    For instance Coimbatore will be called Koyampuththoor and Ambattur has been re-christened as Ambaththoor. Vellore will be known as Veeloor.

    Here is a list of the names of places that have been changed:

    Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai

    Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam

    Vepery - Vepperi

    Perambur - Peramboor

    VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar

    Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor

    Peravallur - Peravalloor

    Siruvallur - Siruvalloor

    Konnur - Konnoor

    Koyembedu - Koyambedu

    Egmore - Ezhumboor

    Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai

    Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni

    Mylapore - Mayilaappoor

    Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor

    Mambalam - Maambalam

    Saidapet - Saithaappettai

    Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal

    Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa

    Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar

    Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai

    Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam

    Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor

    Uthandi - Uththandi

    Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam

    Manappakkam - Manappaakkam

    Alandur - Aalandhoor

    Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam

    Porur - Poroor

    Nanganallur - Nangainallur

    Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam

    Ambattur - Ambaththoor

    Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor

    Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri

    Madavaram - Maathavaram

    Dharapuram - Tharaapuram

    Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor

    Gudalur - Koodaloor

    Puducherry - Puthucherry

    Varagur - Varagoor

    Talaivasal - Thalaivasal

    Kandalur - Kaanthaloor

    Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor

    Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi

    Manaparai - Manapparai

    Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti

    Pudur - Puthoor

    Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam

    Vellore - Veeloor

    Pernambut - Peranaampattu

    Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu

    Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor

    Muthupet - Muthuppettai

    Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi

    Kudavasal - Kudavaasal

    Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam

    Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu

    Kattur - Kaattoor

    Here is the full list: http://www.stationeryprinting.tn.gov.in/gazette/2020/14_II_1.pdf

    More COIMBATORE News

    Read more about:

    coimbatore tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue