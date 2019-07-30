  • search
    Coffee Day tells BSE will ensure continuity of business

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 30: Coffee Day has said that business would go on as usual. The letter was written to the BSE in the wake of Coffee Day founder, V G Siddhartha going missing.

    This is to inform you that that V G Siddhartha, chairman and managing director of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has not been reachable since yesterday evening. We are taking the help of concerned authorities. Company is professional managed and led by competent leadership team, which will ensure continuity of business. We will keep you posted as and when we receive further updates, the letter stated.

    Siddhartha missing: At Coffee Day, business as usual
    File photo

    Siddhartha had got of his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, but did not return even after an hour. The driver went looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He informed the family, who in turn intimated the police.

    The police have launched a massive search for him. His driver told the police that Siddhartha was talking on the phone when he got off the car near Kotekar.

    Cafe Coffee day owner, S M Krishna's son-in-law V Siddhartha goes missing

    The police said that he was on a business trip to Mangalore.

    He had arrived here from Bengaluru by car. He then instructed his driver to go towards Ullal, following which he told him to stop at the bridge. He was seen walking for sometime, before he went missing.

