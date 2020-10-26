YouTube
    Coal scam: Former union minister sentenced to 3 years in jail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: A Delhi Court sentenced former union minister, Dilip Ray to three years in jail in the coal scam case.

      Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News

      Ray was convicted by a Delhi court in connection with the coal scam case.

      Coal scam: Former union minister sentenced to 3 years in jail
      Dilip Ray

      He was put on trial in 2017 in the coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

      Ray was Minister of State for Coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Banerjee was the then Additional Secretary in MoC and Gautam the Advisor (Projects) there.

      The charges were framed after the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to CTL in 1999.

