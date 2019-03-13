  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coal scam case: Naveen Jindal granted exemption from personal appearance till Jun 30

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, an accused in a coal scam case, was on Wednesday granted exemption from personal appearance in the court till June 30, 2019, as he has to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    The case pertains to money laundering in relation to the alleged irregularities in the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and Gagan Sponge Iron Private Ltd.

    Coal scam case: Naveen Jindal granted exemption from personal appearance till Jun 30
    File photo of Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal

    A Delhi court had in October last year granted bail to Naveen Jindal and 13 others, accused of money laundering in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand-based coal block.

    Also Read | Coal scam case: Bail granted to Naveen Jindal, 3 other accused

    The Enforcement Directorate had in July last year filed a chargesheet against Jindal, his company JSPL, Gagan Infra and others for allegedly influencing the screening committee to allot Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block by investing more than Rs 2 crore in illegal gratification.

    Jindal was also later allowed by a special court to travel abroad for business purposes. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on him after the application was opposed by special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Samvedna Verma on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    More coal scam NewsView All

    Read more about:

    coal scam naveen jindal

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue