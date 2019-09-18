  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coal India jobs: CIL set to announce around 9,000 vacancies, check latest openings here

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Coal India Limited or CIL is set to begin biggest recruitment drive ever and is reportedly planning to hire around 9,000 personnel.

    A Economic Times report quoted a senior Coal India executive as saying that out of the 9,000 vacancies to be announced, 4,000 would be executive cadre. Out of these 4,000 CIL executive cadre recruitment, 900 would be through advertisements and interview based in the junior category while 400 would be through campus recruitment.

    Coal India jobs

    This announcement comes a month after the CIL has issued a notification warning against fake vacancies being reported in one of its subsidaries. Last month, reports were doing the round that CIL's subsidiary company named South Central Coalfields Limited (SSCL) had invited applications for 88,585 vacancies.

    Coal India Limited then said that the fraud is being conducted by some mischievous elements and the fake recruitment notification was circulated.

    "It has come to our notice that, recently an employment notice for recruitment of 88585 posts was issued in the name of South Central Coalfields Ltd (SCCL) which has also designed a web page under the link www.scclcil.inand claims to be a company under Coal India Limited and Ministry of Coal, Government of India," CIL then said.

    CIL's August notification warning about fake job vacancies announced: Click Here

    Genuine CIL recruitment notifications: Click Here

    Coal India career page: Click Here

    Details of CIL recruitment plan:

    As far as the current plan to recruit 9,000 personnel is concerned, the ET reported quoted CIL official as saying that the company will recruit around 2,200 additional executives through competitive examinations.

    "Some 100 would be miscellaneous like medical officers, etc. We have already recruited 400 executives and most of whom are doctors. Another 75 have been recruited and would be joining soon," the CIL official reportedly said.

    Some 2,350 will be hired as part of the company's policy to offer a job to a family member of a staff who died before retirement. Around 400 would be hired in non-technical posts, the report said.

    List of CIL subsidaries:

    • Bharat Coking Coal Limited
    • Central Coalfields Limited
    • Central Mine, Planning & Design Institute Limited
    • Eastern Coalfields Limited
    • Mahanadi Coalfields Limited
    • Northern Coalfields Limited
    • South Eastern Coalfields Limited
    • Western Coalfields Limited

    More COAL News

    Read more about:

    coal coal india jobs

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 13:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue