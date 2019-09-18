Coal India jobs: CIL set to announce around 9,000 vacancies, check latest openings here

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 18: Coal India Limited or CIL is set to begin biggest recruitment drive ever and is reportedly planning to hire around 9,000 personnel.

A Economic Times report quoted a senior Coal India executive as saying that out of the 9,000 vacancies to be announced, 4,000 would be executive cadre. Out of these 4,000 CIL executive cadre recruitment, 900 would be through advertisements and interview based in the junior category while 400 would be through campus recruitment.

This announcement comes a month after the CIL has issued a notification warning against fake vacancies being reported in one of its subsidaries. Last month, reports were doing the round that CIL's subsidiary company named South Central Coalfields Limited (SSCL) had invited applications for 88,585 vacancies.

Coal India Limited then said that the fraud is being conducted by some mischievous elements and the fake recruitment notification was circulated.

"It has come to our notice that, recently an employment notice for recruitment of 88585 posts was issued in the name of South Central Coalfields Ltd (SCCL) which has also designed a web page under the link www.scclcil.inand claims to be a company under Coal India Limited and Ministry of Coal, Government of India," CIL then said.

CIL's August notification warning about fake job vacancies announced: Click Here

Genuine CIL recruitment notifications: Click Here

Coal India career page: Click Here

Details of CIL recruitment plan:

As far as the current plan to recruit 9,000 personnel is concerned, the ET reported quoted CIL official as saying that the company will recruit around 2,200 additional executives through competitive examinations.

"Some 100 would be miscellaneous like medical officers, etc. We have already recruited 400 executives and most of whom are doctors. Another 75 have been recruited and would be joining soon," the CIL official reportedly said.

Some 2,350 will be hired as part of the company's policy to offer a job to a family member of a staff who died before retirement. Around 400 would be hired in non-technical posts, the report said.

List of CIL subsidaries:

Bharat Coking Coal Limited

Central Coalfields Limited

Central Mine, Planning & Design Institute Limited

Eastern Coalfields Limited

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

Northern Coalfields Limited

South Eastern Coalfields Limited

Western Coalfields Limited